Ross scored 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 96-89 win over the Jazz.

The 27-year-old remains extremely streaky -- he scored only 15 points on 5-for-20 shooting over the prior two games combined -- but when Ross is locked in, he can fill the bucket up in a hurry. Despite his volatility, he's on pace to average career highs in scoring and three-pointers as one of the Magic's key reserves.