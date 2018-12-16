Magic's Terrence Ross: Nearly perfect off bench
Ross scored 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 96-89 win over the Jazz.
The 27-year-old remains extremely streaky -- he scored only 15 points on 5-for-20 shooting over the prior two games combined -- but when Ross is locked in, he can fill the bucket up in a hurry. Despite his volatility, he's on pace to average career highs in scoring and three-pointers as one of the Magic's key reserves.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Efficient shooting in win•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Drops 21 points Friday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Season-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Registers 16 points Sunday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores team-high 21 off bench•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Leads team with 22 points Sunday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...