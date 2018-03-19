Magic's Terrence Ross: Not close to returning
According to coach Frank Vogel, Ross (knee) is "not close" to playing in games, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ross indicated at the end of February that he was nearing a return, though that's now being refuted by coach Vogel, who said Monday that Ross isn't close to getting back into the action. What the means exactly in terms of a timetable is still unclear, but fantasy owners can likely expect Ross to sit out at least another week or two while working back from a sprained MCL and fractured tibia. With Evan Fournier (knee) also out for the foreseeable future, guys like Mario Hezonja, Jonathon Simmons and Shelvin Mack should see added minutes on the wing.
