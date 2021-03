Coach Steve Clifford indicated Friday that Ross (knee) is not ready to play, effectively ruling him out for Friday's game against Portland, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ross was initially considered questionable for Friday's contest, but it appears he'll be sidelined for a sixth straight game. The Magic will be extremely short-handed versus Portland since recent trade acquisitions Otto Porter, Wendell Carter, R.J. Hampton and Gary Harris (thigh) will also be unavailable.