Magic's Terrence Ross: Only real bright spot for Magic
Ross tallied 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 100-75 preseason loss to Boston.
Ross led the way for the Magic as one of only two players to score in double-digits. It was also his second straight game with at least 20 points although the supporting numbers were not there. He is going to be the sixth man for the Magic once again but should be able to at least replicate his numbers from last season putting him in the standard league conversation.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.