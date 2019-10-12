Ross tallied 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 100-75 preseason loss to Boston.

Ross led the way for the Magic as one of only two players to score in double-digits. It was also his second straight game with at least 20 points although the supporting numbers were not there. He is going to be the sixth man for the Magic once again but should be able to at least replicate his numbers from last season putting him in the standard league conversation.