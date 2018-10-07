Magic's Terrence Ross: Out again Monday
Ross (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Heat, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ross' injury is being labeled a right foot bruise, which doesn't appear to be anything too serious. That said, with it being the preseason, the Magic have no desire to rush Ross back and potentially aggravate the injury further. With another couple of days off, Ross will likely target Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Grizzlies for a potential return.
