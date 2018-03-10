Magic's Terrence Ross: Out again Saturday
Ross (knee) will remain out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Ross is believed to be nearing a return from a sprained MCL and fractured tibia, but the Magic will hold him out again on the second night of a back-to-back. He's essentially day-to-day at this point and should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs.
