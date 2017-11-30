Magic's Terrence Ross: Out for remainder of game Wednesday
Ross exited Wednesday's game against the Thunder with an apparent knee injury and won't return, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Ross limped to the locker room after appearing to hyperextend his knee while going for a block attempt in the second quarter Wednesday. He's currently being evaluated by team doctors, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding the extent of the issue. Ross had six points (2-3 FG), one assist and one rebound across 14 minutes before sustaining the injury.
