Ross (toe) will not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Hawks, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ross is dealing with a fractured toe, so it's not surprising that he'll be out for Friday's exhibition. There's currently not a timetable for his return. If he continues to miss time, more minutes will be available for Dwayne Bacon, Gary Clark, Michael Carter-Williams and Chuma Okeke.