Magic's Terrence Ross: Out Friday
Ross (illness) won't play during Friday's preseason finale against Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The news isn't surprising, as he wasn't expected to play while dealing with an illness. Jonathon Simmons will get the start in his place.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Ruled out with hamstring injury Monday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Will start preseason opener•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Sits out practice with sore groin•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...