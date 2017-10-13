Play

Magic's Terrence Ross: Out Friday

Ross (illness) won't play during Friday's preseason finale against Cavaliers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

The news isn't surprising, as he wasn't expected to play while dealing with an illness. Jonathon Simmons will get the start in his place.

