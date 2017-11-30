Magic's Terrence Ross: Out indefinitely with sprained MCL, tibial fracture

Ross has been diagnosed with a sprained right MCL and a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau. He's considered out indefinitely.

Ross appeared to hyperextend his knee during Wednesday's game against the Thunder, but it's now confirmed to be a bit more serious than originally thought and he's expected to miss a significant amount of time. While a specific timetable hasn't been established, the Magic mentioned that it will all depend on how the injury responds to treatment, though fantasy owners can expect to be without Ross for at least a month, and likely longer. Jonathon Simmons recently took over starting duties at small forward and should benefit with more minutes, while Arron Afflalo is another candidate to pick up some extra playing time off the bench.