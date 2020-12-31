The Magic list Ross as out for Thursday's game against the 76ers with a right hamstring injury, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Orlando's sixth man has gotten off to a hot start to 2020-21, averaging 21.5 points and 2.5 triples per game through four appearances while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor, 94.1 percent from the charity stripe and 43.5 percent from distance. The extent of his hamstring injury remains unknown, but Ross could end up missing time beyond Thursday. While he's out for at least one game, expect Cole Anthony to benefit from an uptick in usage as the Magic's primary scoring option on the second unit.