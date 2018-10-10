Magic's Terrence Ross: Out Wednesday
Ross (foot) is out for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Grizzlies, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Ross suffered the injury last week, which will keep him sidelined for a third straight preseason contest. Coach Steve Clifford offered hope that Ross may be available during Friday's final preseason game against the Spurs. Either way, it appears he's on track to be healthy for the regular-season opener against the Heat.
