Magic's Terrence Ross: Out with sore knee Wednesday
Ross is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Mavericks due to a sore right knee.
Wednesday will mark Ross' first missed game of the season. In his place, Evan Fournier, Markelle Fultz and Al-Farouq Aminu could see expanded roles.
