Ross played 30 minutes off the bench and added 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

Despite coming off the bench, Ross finished second on the team in minutes behind Chuma Okeke's 32 and rebounds just behind Mo Bamba's eight though he led the team in scoring. Since the trades of Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon, Ross has struggled with his shot as he has connected on just 37.2 percent of his shots and 20.0 percent of his triples.