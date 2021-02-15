Ross dropped 23 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Suns.

With Ross and Michael Carter-Williams as the only two available guards for Sunday's game, Ross saw the starting lineup for the first time in 180 games. He managed to top the 20-point plateau for the third time in four games while also leading the team in minutes played and assists. Even with Ross being a starter, his production on Sunday was only moderately above his averages coming off the bench as the Magic's sixth man.