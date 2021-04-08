Ross played 30 minutes off the bench and contributed 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

Despite coming off the bench, Ross finished second on the team in minutes behind Chuma Okeke's 32; he also finished second in rebounds behind only Mo Bamba's eight. Since the team shipped off Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon, Ross has struggled with his shot, shooting just 37.2 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three, but this game was a step in the right direction.