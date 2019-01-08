Ross finished with a team-high 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound across 23 minutes Monday in the Magic's 111-95 loss to the Kings.

Ross was one of few players on the roster with anything resembling a hot hand on a night the team combined to shoot 36.8 percent from the field. Though the 27-year-old is historically streaky, Ross at least has the green light to put up plenty of shots off the bench, which has helped him reach double figures in the scoring column six times in his last eight outings.