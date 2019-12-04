Magic's Terrence Ross: Plays 18 minutes, scores 14
Ross contributed 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in a win over the Wizards on Tuesday.
It was a pretty empty line from Ross in this game, but he's always been more of a points-and-threes-type of fantasy option. The value that Ross is currently producing is nowhere near the standard league relevance we saw from him last season, posting smaller numbers virtually across the board as his playing time has also decreased. After seeing a slightly diminished role early in the season, playing 21.7 minutes per game through his first eight contests, the recently-signed, $54 million man has seen his playing time grow over his previous nine games before this one. Seeing just 18 minutes in this win, it's difficult to predict just how large of a role head coach Steve Clifford will afford the 28-year old a nightly basis.
