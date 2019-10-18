Ross recorded seven points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 loss to the Heat.

Ross returned to action following a one-game absence with an ankle injury. Orlando is basically running it back with almost the same roster as last year, and it's reasonable to expect Ross will have a similar role as an offensive spark off the bench in 2019-20.