Magic's Terrence Ross: Plays 19 minutes in Thursday's loss
Ross recorded seven points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 loss to the Heat.
Ross returned to action following a one-game absence with an ankle injury. Orlando is basically running it back with almost the same roster as last year, and it's reasonable to expect Ross will have a similar role as an offensive spark off the bench in 2019-20.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...