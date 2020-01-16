Ross managed 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.

Ross basically played as the fifth starter as one of only five Magic players to eclipse the 30-minute mark. With Jonathan Isaac (knee) all but ruled out for the season, Ross has stepped into an increased role over the past few games. He is typically a source of points and threes but can contribute in the steals department on any given night. He doesn't have the highest upside but Ross still presents a solid target should you need a boost in any of those categories.