Ross went for 11 points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) four rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during the Magic's 112-98 loss to the Mavs on Saturday.

Ross has hit a cold streak, shooting less than 30 percent from the field in two consecutive games while going 1-8 from beyond the arc. The Magic sixth man had put up no less than 14 points in his first seven games but has since put up a total of 16 points over his last two outings.