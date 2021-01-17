Ross scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 122-115 loss to the Nets.

After going 1-for-13 (7.7 percent) from three-point range over the prior four games, Ross snapped out of his shooting funk and helped keep things close for the Magic in the Brooklyn debut of James Harden. Ross has hit for 20 or more points five times in 12 games to begin the season, leading to a 16.2 PPG average that would be a career high if he can keep it up.