Magic's Terrence Ross: Posts 16 points Friday
Ross posted 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 33 minutes Friday against the Wizards.
Ross bounced back from a 3-for-12 performance Wednesday to hit double digits and drill his most treys in five games. It was good to see Ross hit 50 percent of his threes as he made just 5-of-26 combined in his previous four games. While Ross does little outside of shooting, he's a dangerous marksman and could be worth a spot in season-long leagues for teams in need of court spacing. Through 48 games, Ross' is averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes.
