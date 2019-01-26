Ross posted 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 33 minutes Friday against the Wizards.

Ross bounced back from a 3-for-12 performance Wednesday to hit double digits and drill his most treys in five games. It was good to see Ross hit 50 percent of his threes as he made just 5-of-26 combined in his previous four games. While Ross does little outside of shooting, he's a dangerous marksman and could be worth a spot in season-long leagues for teams in need of court spacing. Through 48 games, Ross' is averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.6 assists in 26.2 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories