Magic's Terrence Ross: Pours in season-high 33 in win
Ross scored a season-high 33 points (13-25 FG, 7-15 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes off the bench during Friday's 136-125 win over the Timberwolves.
He led all scorers on the night while setting a new season high in made three-pointers as well. Ross has popped for at least 20 points in four of the last seven games, averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 boards, 3.4 threes, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals over that stretch.
