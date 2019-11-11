Ross (knee) scored 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Magic's 109-102 loss to the Pacers.

Returning to action after a two-game absence due to knee tendinitis, Ross shot efficiently en route to turning in his best scoring outing of the season. Ross' fantasy production should improve once his 32.5 percent mark from the field and 22.2 percent mark from three-point range so far this season move closer to his career rates (42.1 percent and 37.1 percent, respectively), but his overall upside is capped while he routinely plays under 25 minutes per game.