Ross generated 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes Thursday in the Magic's 127-89 win over the Hornets.

The Magic's big margin of victory suppressed Ross' playing time, but the swingman didn't need extended minutes to again deliver a useful scoring output. After staying put at last week's trade deadline, Ross looks poised to maintain his fantasy value while the Magic compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Ross is averaging 16.9 points (on 43.9 percent shooting from the field), 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 triples and 1.7 assists in 27.2 minutes per game since the beginning of January.