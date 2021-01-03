Ross recorded 26 points (9-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 108-99 loss against the Thunder.

Ross returned after a one-game absence and impressed on the offensive end of the court -- despite making just nine of his 21 shots, he did enough to end as Orlando's second-highest scorer behind Nikola Vucevic, who ended with 30 points. This kind of production isn't strange for Ross, though, as he has topped the 25-point mark in three of his first five appearances to date.