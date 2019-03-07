Magic's Terrence Ross: Questionable for Friday
Ross (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Ross was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia due to soreness in his left Achilles. Chances are the swingman will end up being a game-time decision again Friday, but the team should have more information following morning shootaround.
