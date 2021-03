Ross (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at New York.

A sore knee kept Ross out of the first two games after the break, but he was able to return for Sunday's game against Miami, in which he played 32 minutes off the bench and finished with 31 points (8-13 3Pt), five boards and three assists. He's apparently still dealing with the knee issues, so keep an eye on Ross' status after shootaround Thursday morning.