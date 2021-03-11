Ross is questionable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to a sore left knee.
With Evan Fournier (groin), Cole Anthony (ribs) and James Ennis (calf) out and Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable, Ross' status carries extra weight for the Magic. If he ends up sidelined, more minutes would presumably go to Dwayne Bacon, Michael Carter-Williams and Chasson Randle.
