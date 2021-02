Ross played in 30 minutes off the bench and contributed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal during the victory over the Bulls on Friday.

Despite not taking a high volume of shots, Ross still managed to make more in Friday's win than he did in his last two games combined. Still, Ross is averaging just 4.6 points per game and is shooting a putrid 18.1 percent from distance in his last three games.