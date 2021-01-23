Ross played in 33 minutes off the bench during the Magic's 120-118 overtime loss on Friday but only totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ross was outperformed off the bench by Dwayne Bacon, who scored 16 points in 17 minutes. Ross has hit a shooting slump over his last three games, going 13-for-39 from the field and 5-for-18 from distance. Despite the recent struggles, Ross is averaging nearly a full point more this year compared to last year.