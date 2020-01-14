Ross compiled six points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four steals and one assist in 28 minutes Monday in the Magic's 114-112 win over the Kings.

On most good nights, Ross typically brings most of his fantasy value in points and three-pointers categories, but he followed a different script Monday. The four thefts were a season high for Ross, who now has a whopping 14 over his last seven games. Considering Ross was averaging just 0.9 steals for the season prior to the seven-game stretch, it's probably safest to chalk up his recent form as a random hot streak at this juncture.