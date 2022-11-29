Ross (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

The depleted Orlando backcourt looks as though it'll get three players back from injury or illness Wednesday, as all of Ross, Markelle Fultz (toe) and Cole Anthony (oblique) appear on track to suit up against the Hawks. While Anthony and Fultz will likely cover most of the minutes at point guard in the continued absence of Jalen Suggs (ankle), Ross will likely slot in as a backup wing along with Gary Harris behind starters Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Now that the Magic are starting to reclaim some health, Ross could struggle to regularly clear 20 minutes per game moving forward.