Ross recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes Friday in a 116-90 loss against the Clippers.

Across 19 games, Ross' 23 minutes Friday were his third-lowest amount of playing time this season. He led the Magic offense despite that and was a rare bright spot compared to his underwhelming teammates, who shot 31.2 percent from the field. Ross is now averaging 15.2 points on a 42.6 field-goal percentage as the Magic's sixth man this season.