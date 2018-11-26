Ross collected 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 win over the Lakers.

While Ross doesn't provide much more than point production for the Magic off the bench, he receives solid minutes due to the lack of scoring options on the Magic roster. He now has back-to-back games with four three-pointers made, and should continue to get his share of minutes off the Magic bench moving forward.