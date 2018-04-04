Ross (knee, lower leg) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Ross has been shut down since the beginning of December with a sprained MCL and fractured tibia and appears to be shut down for the season, as the Magic have offered no indication that the swingman is close to returning to the court. The 27-year-old will hit free agency this summer and appears unlikely to retained by Orlando with Evan Fournier (knee), Jonathon Simmons (wrist) and Jonathan Isaac (ankle) seemingly locked in as the top three wings on the depth chart.