The Magic announced Tuesday that Ross has returned to the NBA bubble in Orlando and will begin a mandatory quarantine period before rejoining the Magic.

Ross left the Walt Disney World campus Sunday to tend to a family matter, but his absence didn't prove to be an extended one. Though the swingman tested negative for COVID-19 upon returning to Orlando, he'll still need to complete the quarantine and submit two more consecutive negative test results at least one day apart before he's allowed to work out with the team. Ross will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Nets and is unlikely to clear the COVID-19 protocol ahead of the Magic's final seeding contest Thursday against the Pelicans, but he should be ready to handle a sizable role once the playoffs get underway.