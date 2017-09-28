Magic's Terrence Ross: Returns to practice Thursday
Ross (groin) returned to practice Thursday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ross was reportedly dealing with some soreness in his groin earlier this week, which eventually kept him sidelined for Wednesday's practice. As expected, it was nothing serious and he's already returned for Thursday's session. He should be good to go moving forward, though his role continues to remain a bit cloudy following the addition of first-round pick Jonathan Isaac.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Sits out practice with sore groin•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Workload could be affected by Jonathan Isaac's presence•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores team-high 29 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: To only play first half Thursday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Contributes 17 points, four treys Friday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Puts up 23 points in overtime loss Wednesday•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...