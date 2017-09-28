Play

Magic's Terrence Ross: Returns to practice Thursday

Ross (groin) returned to practice Thursday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ross was reportedly dealing with some soreness in his groin earlier this week, which eventually kept him sidelined for Wednesday's practice. As expected, it was nothing serious and he's already returned for Thursday's session. He should be good to go moving forward, though his role continues to remain a bit cloudy following the addition of first-round pick Jonathan Isaac.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball