Magic's Terrence Ross: Ruled out Monday
Ross will not be available Monday against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Ross made his return over the weekend after missing significant time with a knee injury, but he'll be held out Monday for rest purposes on the second night of a back-to-back. The Magic will likely try to get Ross back on the floor one last time Wednesday against the Wizards.
