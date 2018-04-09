Ross will not be available Monday against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Ross made his return over the weekend after missing significant time with a knee injury, but he'll be held out Monday for rest purposes on the second night of a back-to-back. The Magic will likely try to get Ross back on the floor one last time Wednesday against the Wizards.

