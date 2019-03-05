Magic's Terrence Ross: Ruled out Tuesday
Ross (Achilles) is out Tuesday against the 76ers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Ross felt pain during his pregame warmups and has opted not to participate in Tuesday's matchup. In his absence, Wesley Iwundu and Jonathan Isaac could see more run.
