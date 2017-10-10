Magic's Terrence Ross: Ruled out Tuesday
Ross (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The news broke of Ross's hamstring injury Monday, so it shouldn't come as a major surprise that the small forward will spend Tuesday's contest on the bench. However, the severity of the injury remains relatively unknown. Look for more updates on his status to come prior to Friday's preseason showdown with the Cavaliers.
