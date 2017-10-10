Play

Magic's Terrence Ross: Ruled out Tuesday

Ross (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The news broke of Ross's hamstring injury Monday, so it shouldn't come as a major surprise that the small forward will spend Tuesday's contest on the bench. However, the severity of the injury remains relatively unknown. Look for more updates on his status to come prior to Friday's preseason showdown with the Cavaliers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball