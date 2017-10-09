Magic's Terrence Ross: Ruled out with hamstring injury Monday
Ross is dealing with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Mavericks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury for Ross, so the exact severity is still a bit unclear. The Magic are currently heading into a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising if Ross wasn't able to take the floor for Tuesday's tilt with the Spurs either. That said, consider him questionable for that outing until the Magic provide Tuesday's injury report.
More News
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Will start preseason opener•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Sits out practice with sore groin•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Workload could be affected by Jonathan Isaac's presence•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores team-high 29 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's Terrence Ross: To only play first half Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...