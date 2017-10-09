Magic's Terrence Ross: Ruled out with hamstring injury Monday

Ross is dealing with a hamstring injury and has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Mavericks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury for Ross, so the exact severity is still a bit unclear. The Magic are currently heading into a back-to-back set, so it wouldn't be surprising if Ross wasn't able to take the floor for Tuesday's tilt with the Spurs either. That said, consider him questionable for that outing until the Magic provide Tuesday's injury report.