Ross (knee) says he is "close" to returning, despite having a recent setback in his recovery, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

There's been little word of Ross' recovery since he went down with injury in late November. He apparently experienced a setback at one point, though believes he'll play again "soon". The news itself is relatively vague, so it's hard to gauge what his timetable for a return actually is.