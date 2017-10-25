Magic's Terrence Ross: Scoreless in 25 minutes Tuesday
Ross had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 125-121 win over the Nets.
Ross couldn't find his form, and delivered a second straight dud. After scoring in double figures in both of the first two games (while averaging 30.5 minutes) and making nine-of-20 from the field, Ross has connected on just one-of-16 shot attempts in the last two tilts, and his minutes have dropped to 23.5 per during this mini-slump. Ross's starting spot still seems safe for now, but with the Magic's newfound depth along the wing, he'll need to start playing better if he wants a larger share of the available minutes.
