Ross posted 14 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and one rebound in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 99-90 scrimmage loss to the Clippers.

While Ross struggled from the field, he was able to redeem himself by being aggressive and getting to the free-throw line, knocking down all of his freebies. He'll continue to be a crucial piece for the Magic as a microwave scorer. Ross was on fire in the final 10 games before the season's hiatus, averaging 22.2 points on 15.4 shots, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.5 minutes.