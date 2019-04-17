Magic's Terrence Ross: Scores 15 in loss
Ross totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds and a block over 27 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.
Ross produced 15 points off the bench in Tuesday's win and was one of only three Magic players to score double-digit points. He's proven to be a great scorer at times, though he's a streaky shooter, leading to inconsistencies in that department. However, it should be worth noting that Ross has averaged 22.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals over his last six games, making him an affordable daily play with upside.
