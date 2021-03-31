Ross recorded 15 points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

Ross returned to the court following a seven-game absence and looked rusty, but the fact that he made his eight shots from the charity stripe certainly improved his final stat line -- he ended as the Magic's second-highest scorer, only behind Chuma Okeke who ended with 18 points. It remains to be seen whether Ross will move to the starting lineup or if Dwayne Bacon will continue to start, but either way, Ross is a decent waiver pick-up if healthy due to his offensive upside -- even if he's prone to have a few off nights here and there when it comes to his shooting percentages.