Ross registered a team-high 15 points, but he was inefficient -- he needed 14 shots to do so, and he made just three of his 11 three-point attempts. Despite those struggles, Ross has been one of the Magic's best players since the restart and has scored at least 15 points in each of his last three games, all of them coming off the bench.