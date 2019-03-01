Ross contributed 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 26 minutes Thursday against Golden State.

Ross followed up a horrific three point performance in Tuesday's tilt with the Knicks, with a solid line against Golden State. Although he wasn't particularly sharp from the field, Ross hit multiple threes, dished out his most assists since January 21st and led the Magic with a plus-17 net rating. While Ross does little beside score the ball, he's well capable of consistent scoring bursts off the bench and is a solid source of threes as he's hitting 2.5 per game on the season.